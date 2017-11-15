Hawks vs. Kings preview: Atlanta seeks streak-stopping win at home

The Hawks are back home and, this time, they are “supposed” to win.

It’s been a long and winding road for the Atlanta Hawks, as the team has compiled a 2-12 record to this point. While the team has certainly struggled in predictable fashion, the schedule has not helped Mike Budenholzer’s squad but, on Wednesday, Atlanta will be favored (according to the good folks in Las Vegas) for the first time all season.

That is the backdrop as the Sacramento Kings arrive at Philips Arena with a 3-10 mark of their own and they are on the short list of teams seemingly bound for the NBA’s basement. While the Kings do have considerable talent, it is almost all assigned through the prism of youth and the team’s veteran additions of not influenced winning as some envisioned.

On the Hawks side of the ledger, incumbent starting power forward Ersan Ilyasova appears likely to return to action, as he was upgrade to probable earlier this week. Ilyasova has struggled in a limited sample but, in the same breath, Atlanta’s depth is bolstered considerably by his return and it always helps to have another solid player available in the frontcourt.

From a match-up perspective, it will be interesting to see how Dennis Schröder bounces back after two consecutive clunkers. He’ll be opposed by the duo of George Hill and rookie De’Aaron Fox, leaving plenty of room for Schröder to reestablish himself offensively against a less than stellar opponent.

Beyond that, the Kings have been ghastly on the offensive end this season, leading only the Chicago Bulls with an unsightly 96.3 offensive rating. Atlanta’s defense has been an elixir for struggling offenses at times this season but this is a favorable spot for the home team.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, November 15, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Philips Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Go, NBA League Pass

Radio: 92.9 “The Game”