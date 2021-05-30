Who's Playing
New York @ Atlanta
Regular Season Records: New York 1-2; Atlanta 2-1
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the New York Knicks in a playoff matchup at State Farm Arena at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Atlanta is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
The Hawks are hoping for another win. They took down New York 105-94 this past Friday. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 21 points and 14 dimes.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 2-1 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $121.00
Odds
The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.
