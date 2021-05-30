Who's Playing

New York @ Atlanta

Regular Season Records: New York 1-2; Atlanta 2-1

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the New York Knicks in a playoff matchup at State Farm Arena at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Atlanta is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

The Hawks are hoping for another win. They took down New York 105-94 this past Friday. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 21 points and 14 dimes.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 2-1 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $121.00

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.