Hawks vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York @ Atlanta

Current Records: New York 17-36; Atlanta 14-39

What to Know

This Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.17 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like New York's 143-120 win from their previous meeting December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 112-107 to the Boston Celtics. The Hawks got a solid performance out of power forward John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Collins.

Meanwhile, New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, sneaking past 95-92. Having forecasted a close victory for New York, the oddsmakers were right on the money. The top scorers for them were shooting guard Wayne Ellington (17 points) and power forward Julius Randle (17 points).

New York's win lifted them to 17-36 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 14-39. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Atlanta and New York both have eight wins in their last 16 games.