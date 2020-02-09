Hawks vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Atlanta
Current Records: New York 17-36; Atlanta 14-39
What to Know
This Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.17 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like New York's 143-120 win from their previous meeting December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 112-107 to the Boston Celtics. The Hawks got a solid performance out of power forward John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Collins.
Meanwhile, New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, sneaking past 95-92. Having forecasted a close victory for New York, the oddsmakers were right on the money. The top scorers for them were shooting guard Wayne Ellington (17 points) and power forward Julius Randle (17 points).
New York's win lifted them to 17-36 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 14-39. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta and New York both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 17, 2019 - New York 143 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
- Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
- Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
- Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101
