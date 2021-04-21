The Atlanta Hawks will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 32-27 overall and 19-10 at home, while the Hawks are 32-26 overall and 16-15 on the road. The Knicks are a half-game behind the Hawks for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -1.5

Knicks vs. Hawks over-under: 216 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: New York +100, Atlanta -120



What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, 109-97. New York has won seven consecutive games, its longest winning streak in seven years. The Knicks held the Hornets to 31 points in the second half. RJ Barrett led New York with 24 points, while Julius Randle finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Knicks won the last meeting against the Hawks on Feb. 15, 123-112. New York is a half game ahead of the No. 6 spot in the East and 1.5 games ahead of the seventh spot. Alec Burks (health and safety protocols) will remain out on Wednesday. The Knicks have not made the playoffs since 2013.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the Hawks didn't have much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home on Tuesday in a 112-96 win. Trae Young had 25 points and seven assists along with five rebounds, while Clint Capela posted a double-double with 19 boards and 14 points. Atlanta was up 17 points at halftime. The Hawks have won five of their past six games and nine of their last 11 overall.

The Hawks come into Wednesday's contest on a four-game winning streak on the road. Capela is averaging 16.6 points and 14.5 rebounds in his last 10 games. Atlanta has lost both of its matchups against New York this season. The Hawks last made the playoffs in 2017.

How to make Knicks vs. Hawks picks

