Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-6; Atlanta 10-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at State Farm Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Lakers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single free throw, 96-95. It was another big night for Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Atlanta and the Washington Wizards this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Hawks wrapped it up with a 116-100 win on the road. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 41 points and five assists.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles is now 15-6 while Atlanta sits at 10-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the contest with only 104.3 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Hawks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Atlanta.