Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Atlanta
Current Records: Los Angeles 15-6; Atlanta 10-9
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at State Farm Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Lakers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single free throw, 96-95. It was another big night for Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Atlanta and the Washington Wizards this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Hawks wrapped it up with a 116-100 win on the road. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 41 points and five assists.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Los Angeles is now 15-6 while Atlanta sits at 10-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the contest with only 104.3 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Hawks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Atlanta.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 12, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 116
- Mar 04, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. Los Angeles 77
- Dec 04, 2015 - Atlanta 100 vs. Los Angeles 87