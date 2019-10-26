Hawks vs. Magic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 1-0; Orlando 1-0

Last Season Records: Atlanta 29-53; Orlando 42-40

What to Know

A Southeast Division battle is on tap between Atlanta and Orlando at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Atlanta had to kick off their season on the road on Thursday, but they showed no ill effects. They took down Detroit 117-100. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to PG Trae Young, who shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, nine dimes and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando wasn't the first one on the board on Wednesday, but they got there more often. They took their match against Cleveland 94-85. That's another feather in the cap for Orlando, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Atlanta ranked second worst with respect to fouls per game last season, where the team accrued 23.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Orlando was second best in fouls per game, finishing the 2018 season with only 18.6 on average. This game should give some indication of how well those numbers will fit the teams this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.60

Odds

The Magic are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.