Hawks vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 30 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 14-18 overall and 10-6 at home, while Atlanta is 6-27 overall and 3-15 on the road. The Hawks are trying to halt their second 10-game losing streak of the season. Atlanta enters Monday's matchup with the worst record in the NBA. The Magic, meanwhile, have won two of their past three games. Orlando is favored by 11-points in the latest Magic vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Magic vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Orlando took a 111-100 defeat against Milwaukee on Saturday. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of Markelle Fultz; he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. Aaron Gordon suffered an Achilles injury on Saturday and his status is uncertain for tonight's game. He is averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 116-81, which was the final score in Atlanta's tilt against Chicago on Saturday. John Collins did his best for the Hawks, finishing with 34 points, which was a whopping 42 percent of their total, in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks. It was his second 30-point outing of the season so far. Guard Trae Young missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury and has already been ruled out for tonight. He is averaging 28.5 points and 8.3 assists per game.

Orlando is stumbling into Monday's contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.2 on average. But Atlanta is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.3 on average.

So who wins Hawks vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.