The Orlando Magic will host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and taking on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Magic went 41-41 this season, including 22-19 at home. The Hawks went 40-42, including 19-22 on the road. The Hawks and Magic split their four matchups this season. Atlanta defeated the Magic, 117-105, on Sunday on the final day of the regular season, but both teams rested key starters for that matchup. Tuesday's loser gets one more chance at the postseason as they'll play the winner of Wednesday's Heat vs. Bulls game to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The Magic are favored by 5 points in the latest Magic vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 217 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Magic picks for the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2025 NBA playoffs on a 156-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season.

The model has set its sights on Atlanta vs. Orlando. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Magic -5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Hawks vs. Magic over/under: 217 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Magic -204, Hawks +169

ATL: The Hawks went 18-12 against the spread (ATS) as a road underdog this season

ORL: The Magic went 17-11 ATS as a home favorite this season



Hawks vs. Magic picks:

Hawks vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Hawks can cover



The Hawks are looking to make their fourth postseason over the last five years, led by Trae Young coming off another elite scoring season. Young was 14th in the NBA in scoring at 24.2 points per game. He had 36 points on Friday against the 76ers before sitting out on Sunday as the Hawks were locked into the eighth seed regardless of the game's outcome. Young should be active for Tuesday and he's averaged 25.9 points and 12 assists over seven games in April. Young led the NBA in assists (11.6 per game) as one of the most dynamic players in the league.

Atlanta will rely on Young and its high-powered offense in this offensive vs. defensive battle. The Hawks have the No. 5 scoring offense (118.2 ppg) in the league this season as they prepare to go up against the No. 1 scoring defense. Atlanta already has one victory in Orlando this season and the Hawks have either won or forced overtime in three of four matchups in Orlando over the last two seasons. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

As previously noted, the Magic have the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, allowing 105.5 points per game, nearly two points fewer than anyone else in the NBA. Conversely, the Hawks have the fourth-worst scoring defense (119.3 ppg). Orlando had the second-best defense in the league last season as its defensive efficiency has fueled the franchise's turnaround as the Magic are one win away from their second straight postseason appearance. The Magic rank in the top 10 in the league in both blocks and steals while forcing the second-most turnovers.

While Orlando is an elite defensive team, it doesn't mean the Magic don't also have offensive playmakers. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have both increased their scoring outputs this season, averaging 25.9 points and 24.2 ppg, respectively, and they'll be integral to Orlando's success on Tuesday. Banchero scored more than 30 points in each of his three games against the Hawks this season and he'll be a challenging one for Orlando to contain on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hawks vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under projecting 213 points, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins Hawks vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations?

