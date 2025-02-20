The 2025 NBA All-Star break is over, and the Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference action on Thursday night. Atlanta is 26-29 overall and 12-12 at home, while Orlando is 27-29 overall and 10-19 on the road. The two franchises are currently seventh and eighth in the Eastern Conference standings but are hoping to claw their way out of the NBA play-in tournament picture in the second half.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Orlando is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222.5 points. Before you make any Magic vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Atlanta +1.5

Hawks vs. Magic over/under: 222.5 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Atlanta +103, Orlando -122

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta had its highest-scoring game of the season on Wednesday before the break but still lost to the New York Knicks 149-148. Trae Young had 38 points and 19 assists in the defeat, and Onyeka Okongwu had 21 points and 14 rebounds, but the Hawks allowed the Knicks to shoot 57.4% from the floor in the overtime thriller.

However, Quin Snyder's squad covered the spread comfortably as 8-point underdogs and have now covered in seven consecutive games. The Hawks have also covered the spread in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents and have won three in a row against the Magic while covering in two of those contests.

Why the Magic can cover

Meanwhile, Orlando went into the All-Star break with a comfortable 102-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday. The Magic held the Hornets to 39.5% shooting and also enjoyed a 52-43 advantage on the glass in the victory to cover as 12.5-point favorites.

Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 24 points and also added eight rebounds and six assists. The third-year forward has missed 34 games this season but is averaging 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Orlando has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against Atlanta.

