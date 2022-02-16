The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic face off in the final game before the NBA All-Star break for both teams. The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing at home on Tuesday, and Atlanta is 10-17 in road games. The Magic are 13-46 overall and 5-20 in home tilts. The Hawks have dominated this series recently, winning five of their last six meetings against Orlando.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hawks as seven-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Hawks vs. Magic odds.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Hawks -7

Hawks vs. Magic over-under: 228 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Hawks -250, Magic +205

ATL: The Hawks are 9-18 against the spread in road games

ORL: The Magic are 7-18 against the spread in home games

Why the Hawks can cover



The Hawks are very efficient on offense, scoring 1.13 points per possession. That mark ranks in the top five of the NBA in efficiency, and Atlanta is in the top two of the league in turnover percentage and turnovers per game. The Hawks produce nearly two assists for every turnover, and Atlanta is making more than 37 percent of 3-point attempts this season. Atlanta is in the top eight of the league in field goal percentage and free throw percentage, and Orlando is No. 23 in defensive efficiency, No. 26 in steals, and No. 26 in 3-point defense.

On defense, the Hawks are elite in free throw prevention, giving up fewer than 20 attempts per game. Atlanta is in the top five in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points, and Orlando's offense has issues. The Magic are No. 25 or worse in the NBA in several categories, headlined by overall offensive efficiency and including field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and turnovers per game.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando's defense is its strongest point, and this is also a favorable matchup on the other side of the ball. The Magic are above-average in two-point defense, with opponents making only 52.5 percent of attempts. Orlando is also excellent in protecting the paint, allowing only 44.5 points per game in the lane to rank No. 7 in the NBA. The Magic are also in the top 10 in fast break prevention, giving up 11.6 points per game in transition.

Offensively, the Magic are good when they can create free throw attempts, ranking in the top 10 of the league in free throw accuracy at 78.6 percent. Atlanta's subpar defense also opens the door for Orlando. The Hawks are No. 27 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, with bottom-five rankings in turnovers created, steals, and assists allowed. Atlanta is also No. 25 in the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed and No. 25 in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed.

