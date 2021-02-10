Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening. The game will be televised nationally, with the American Airlines Center playing host to the festivities in Dallas. The Hawks are 11-12 this season, including a 5-5 record on the road. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are a disappointing 11-14 overall, though Dallas has three wins in its last four games.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Dallas. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Mavericks as four-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232 in the latest Hawks vs. Mavericks odds.

Hawks vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -4

Hawks vs. Mavericks over-under: 232 points

Hawks vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -175, Hawks +155

ATL: The Hawks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

DAL: The Mavericks are 1-9 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover



Though Atlanta's offseason acquisitions have paid minimal dividends due to injury, the Hawks do have a trio of standout performers. Young, fresh off an All-Star season in 2019-20, is averaging 26.7 points and 9.2 assists per game to key the offense. John Collins is producing 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point distance.

In the middle, Clint Capela is playing outstanding basketball, leading the NBA in rebounding (14.6 per game) and averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 blocks per contest. Against a Dallas defense that currently ranks in the bottom-five of the NBA on a per-possession basis, the Hawks should be able to score effectively. From there, Atlanta is currently an above-average defensive team with pieces to match up against Doncic.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are a high-powered offensive team, led by the duo of Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic is averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game, with Porzingis adding 20.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. Dallas is No. 3 in the NBA in ball security, turning the ball over on only 12.3 percent of possessions, and Atlanta is fourth-worst in the league in turnover creation rate at 12.6 percent. From there, the Mavericks are No. 7 in the league in free throw creation, and Rick Carlisle's team ranks in the top 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.85).

Defensively, the Mavericks are strong near the rim, allowing only 44.5 points per game in the paint. Atlanta has been uneven offensively at times, including a No. 23 ranking in effective field goal percentage at 51.9 percent for the season.

