Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Atlanta

Current Records: Brooklyn 34-25; Atlanta 30-30

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.78 points per game before their contest Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Atlanta proved too difficult a challenge. Atlanta strolled past Cleveland with points to spare, taking the matchup 136-119. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who had 34 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Nets this past Friday, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 131-87 bruising that they suffered against the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-29. Shooting guard Cameron Thomas (22 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.77

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.