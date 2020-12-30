The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Hawks are 3-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Nets won three of the four meetings between the teams last season. Brooklyn is favored by seven-points in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 239. Before entering any Hawks vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Hawks:

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Nets -7

Nets vs. Hawks over-under: 239 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Brooklyn -280 Atlanta 240

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn lost in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, 116-111. The Nets missed eight of 10 shots in the overtime period. Caris LeVert notched a double-double with 28 points and 11 assists and also had five steals. He missed a three-point attempt at the end of regulation. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were rested as the Nets lost for the second straight night. They had played 95 minutes each in Brooklyn's first three games. Jarrett Allen has been averaging 11.8 rebounds per game so far, which is seventh in the NBA. Brooklyn has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7, which is best in the league so far. The Nets have won 12 of the past 16 meetings with the Hawks.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta beat the Detroit Pistons 128-120 on Monday. Trae Young had 29 points and six assists. He is averaging 34 points per game so far this season, which is second in the NBA. Young scored 47 points in his game at Brooklyn on Dec. 21, 2019. The Hawks are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2016-17 season. They last started 4-0 in the 2010-11 season.

Atlanta is leading the league in points per game so far, averaging 124.7. The Hawks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent, which is second in the NBA. The Hawks have won their first three games despite newcomers Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Clint Capela and Kris Dunn playing one game each. Rondo (12 points, eight assists) and Capela (seven points, nine rebounds) made their season debuts on Monday.

