Who's Playing

Denver @ Atlanta

Current Records: Denver 16-13; Atlanta 12-17

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Atlanta and the Boston Celtics this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 121-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds along with four blocks, and point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists. That makes it five consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road this past Friday as they won 120-103. Point guard Jamal Murray took over for the Nuggets, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to six boards.

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 14-15 against the spread.

Atlanta's defeat took them down to 12-17 while Denver's win pulled them up to 16-13. In their win, Denver relied heavily on Murray, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 50 points and six boards. Atlanta will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Atlanta have won seven out of their last ten games against Denver.