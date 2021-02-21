Who's Playing
Denver @ Atlanta
Current Records: Denver 16-13; Atlanta 12-17
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Atlanta and the Boston Celtics this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 121-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds along with four blocks, and point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists. That makes it five consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road this past Friday as they won 120-103. Point guard Jamal Murray took over for the Nuggets, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to six boards.
The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 14-15 against the spread.
Atlanta's defeat took them down to 12-17 while Denver's win pulled them up to 16-13. In their win, Denver relied heavily on Murray, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 50 points and six boards. Atlanta will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won seven out of their last ten games against Denver.
- Jan 06, 2020 - Denver 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121
- Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 15, 2018 - Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93
- Jan 10, 2018 - Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 27, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Feb 08, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 23, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 17, 2016 - Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 25, 2016 - Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105