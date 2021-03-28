The Denver Nuggets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Denver is 27-18 overall and 12-9 at home, while Atlanta is 23-22 overall and 12-13 on the road. Both teams enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence. The Hawks are 9-2 in their last 11 games, while the Nuggets have won 10 of their last 13.

Nuggets vs. Hawks spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets vs. Hawks over-under: 222 points

Nuggets vs. Hawks money line: Denver -185, Atlanta +165

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-108 this past Friday. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and had 37 points and nine assists in addition to six boards. For the season, Jokic is averaging 27.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets are 7-1 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. However, Denver is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games at home.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, taking its contest 124-108. Power forward John Collins had a stellar game for Atlanta as he posted a double-double with 38 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Trae Young also had a strong showing against the Warriors, recording 21 points and 15 assists.

Young enters tonight's matchup averaging 25.7 points, 9.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, while Collins is producing 18.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. The Hawks are scoring 112.7 points per game on average, which ranks 14th in the NBA. The Hawks have also dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of their last 11 matchups against Denver.

