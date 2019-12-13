Hawks vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Atlanta
Current Records: Atlanta 6-19; Indiana 16-9
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are 4-12 against the Indiana Pacers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Allowing an average of 118.76 points per game, Atlanta has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The Hawks took a serious blow against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 136-102. Atlanta was down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Boston Celtics 122-117. No one put up better numbers for Indiana than PG Malcolm Brogdon, who really brought his A game. He had 29 points and eight assists.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 16-9 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 6-19. We'll see if Indiana can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 10, 2019 - Indiana 135 vs. Atlanta 134
- Dec 31, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 26, 2018 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 121
- Nov 17, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 89
- Mar 09, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Atlanta 87
- Feb 28, 2018 - Atlanta 107 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 23, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 12, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Atlanta 86
- Mar 05, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 23, 2016 - Atlanta 96 vs. Indiana 85
- Mar 13, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 05, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Indiana 96
- Jan 28, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Atlanta 92
- Dec 28, 2015 - Indiana 93 vs. Atlanta 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Criticism fuels Embiid against Celtics
Embiid agreed that he could be better after being called out by the pair of Hall of Famers
-
David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage
Stern reportedly collapsed at a Manhattan restaurant on Thursday
-
Dion Waiters suspended by Heat again
Waiters has yet to appear in a game for Miami this season
-
NBA to add G League team in Mexico City
The team will be the first outside of the United States and Canada
-
Knicks' Mills gone at end of season?
It's going to take a miracle to save this Knicks regime now
-
NBA Star Index: Harden taken for granted
Also, Anthony Davis continues to climb the MVP and DPOY boards
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans