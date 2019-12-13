Hawks vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Atlanta

Current Records: Atlanta 6-19; Indiana 16-9

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are 4-12 against the Indiana Pacers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Allowing an average of 118.76 points per game, Atlanta has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Hawks took a serious blow against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 136-102. Atlanta was down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Boston Celtics 122-117. No one put up better numbers for Indiana than PG Malcolm Brogdon, who really brought his A game. He had 29 points and eight assists.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 16-9 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 6-19. We'll see if Indiana can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.