Who's Playing
Indiana @ Atlanta
Current Records: Indiana 13-13; Atlanta 11-14
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at State Farm Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The game between Atlanta and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Hawks falling 125-114 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta was down 110-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Skylar Mays, who had 20 points, and point guard Trae Young, who had 25 points. Mays had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Mays' points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 52-52 at the half for Indiana and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, but Indiana stepped up in the second half for a 111-95 victory. Power forward Domantas Sabonis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 26 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.
Atlanta is now 11-14 while the Pacers sit at 13-13. Indiana is 5-7 after wins this season, and the Hawks are 6-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.
