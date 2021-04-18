Who's Playing

Indiana @ Atlanta

Current Records: Indiana 26-29; Atlanta 30-26

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. The Hawks are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The matchup between Atlanta and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 120-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, seven dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 119-111. Indiana was up 69-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds in addition to seven assists. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Atlanta

Danilo Gallinari: Out (Foot)

Kris Dunn: Out (Ankle)

Tony Snell: Out (Ankle)

De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Cam Reddish: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for Indiana