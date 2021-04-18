The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks are both in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt and on Sunday the teams will go head-to-head for a 1 p.m. ET tip at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are currently fourth in the standings with a 30-26 record while Indiana is ninth, but just 3.5 games out of hosting a home playoff series at 26-29. And the Pacers have won eight of their last 10 meetings with the Hawks, so they'll be eager to make up ground.

However, NBA bettors might care more that Indiana is just 23-32 against the spread, while Atlanta is 30-25-1 against the number this season. The two sides have split their last 10 meetings against the spread and Atlanta is the 4.5-point favorite with the over-under at 234.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Hawks vs. Pacers spread: Hawks -4.5

Hawks vs. Pacers over-under: 234.5 points

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta is coming off a 120-109 loss to the Bucks on Thursday but it was only their second defeat in nine games. It was an abysmal shooting night for Trae Young, who went 3-for-17 and finished with 15 points but did dish out nine assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic was a bright spot with 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Since Nate McMillan took over as head coach, the Hawks are 16-6 after going 14-20 under Lloyd Pierce. Unfortunately for Atlanta, it looks like it will be without Danilo Gallinari (foot), Tony Snell (ankle), Kris Dunn (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles). John Collins (ankle) is questionable. The Hawks will need a much better performance from Young than they got on Thursday and more of the same from Bogdanovic.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are also coming off a loss to one of the NBA's best, falling 119-111 to the Jazz on Friday. It was a tough shooting night for Indiana, who hit just 39.0 percent from the floor in the defeat. However, Domantas Sabonis did have 22 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists while Caris LeVert poured in 24 to lead the team.

After missing two months when a mass was discovered on his kidney following his trade from the Nets to the Pacers, LeVert has settled in nicely to a critical scoring role in Indianapolis. He's averaging 27.8 points per game over his last four contests but was limited to just 18 points in back-to-back games against the Hawks when he was with the Nets earlier this season. Myles Turner (ankle) and Doug McDermott (ankle) are both listed as questionable for Sunday.

