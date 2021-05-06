The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 30-35 overall and 11-20 at home, while the Hawks are 37-30 overall and 16-19 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Atlanta is favored by six points in the latest Pacers vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 240. Before entering any Hawks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Hawks spread: Pacers +6

Pacers vs. Hawks over-under: 240 points

Pacers vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -245, Indiana +205



What you need to know about the Pacers

On Wednesday, the Pacers lost to the Sacramento Kings at home, 104-93. Caris LeVert finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. Indiana is the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games ahead of 11th. The Pacers have lost four of their past five games.

Domantas Sabonis had 17, points, 13 rebounds and eight assists on Wednesday. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Edmond Sumner (knee), Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) are questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta rolled to a 135-103 home victory over Phoenix on Wednesday. Clint Capela posted a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks are now a half game behind the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has won three consecutive games.

The Hawks outscored the Suns 38-15 in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and dropped Phoenix one game behind the top seed in the Western Conference. Atlanta scored the first 14 points of the final quarter. The Hawks led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter as they snapped a five-game Phoenix winning streak. Trae Young had 16 points and 12 assists.

How to make Hawks vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Hawks spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.