We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament continues. The Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are 6-6 overall and 2-4 at home, while Indiana is 7-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Pacers lead East Group A in pool play with a 2-0 record, while Atlanta is currently third at 1-1.

The Hawks have won seven of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with Indiana, but the two franchises have split those meetings against the spread 5-5. This time around, Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 251.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Pacers spread: Hawks -3.5

Hawks vs. Pacers over/under: 251.5 points

Hawks vs. Pacers money line: Hawks: -166, Pacers: +139

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers fell 128-116 to Orlando on Sunday, ending a three-game home winning streak for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton had a difficult game during what has been an otherwise excellent season. Haliburton went 4-for-14 from the field to finish with just 12 points and also had just three assists against four turnovers.

However, he is averaging 23.6 points and 11.6 assists per game this season, and Sunday's contest was just the second of 11 he's played where he didn't register a double-double. The Pacers could go a long way towards advancing to the knockout rounds of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, while a loss would lock them into a three-way battle at the top with the Hawks and 76ers.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta couldn't handle Philadelphia on Friday and fell 126-116. The Hawks have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team has come up short the last three times they've met. Trae Young had 22 points and 13 assists in the loss and was one of three Hawks to register a double-double along with Jalen Johnson (18 points and 10 rebounds) and Clint Capela (17 points and 11 rebounds).

Atlanta also had six players score in double-figures but struggled defensively, allowing Philadelphia to go 13-for-30 from the 3-point line. The Hawks rank 24th in the NBA in both points allowed per game (117.9) and defensive rating (116.5).

