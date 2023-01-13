The Indiana Pacers will be looking to extend their six-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening. Indiana is coming off a 119-113 road loss at New York on Wednesday after picking up consecutive home wins against Portland and Charlotte. Atlanta has lost two of its last three games, including a 114-105 setback against Milwaukee earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 2 points in the latest Pacers vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5.

Pacers vs. Hawks spread: Pacers +2

Pacers vs. Hawks over/under: 238.5 points

Pacers vs. Hawks money line: Indiana +115, Atlanta -135

Why the Pacers can cover

Atlanta has struggled with consistency of late, losing six of its last eight games following its 114-105 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Hawks have struggled to get anything going away from home this season, losing 10 of their last 14 road games. They have only covered the spread six times in their last 18 games overall, so they are a team to avoid right now.

Indiana has been trending in the opposite direction, winning six of its last eight games. The Pacers picked up a 129-114 win against Atlanta last month, as Buddy Hield poured in 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Hield had 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting on Wednesday for the Pacers, who have won six straight home games.

Why the Hawks can cover

Indiana is going to have to overcome a major hurdle on Friday night, as star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury in the loss to the Knicks earlier this week. He is not only the team's leading scorer (20.2), but he is also the NBA's assists leader (10.2) up to this point. Meanwhile, Atlanta played without leading scorer Trae Young in its loss to Milwaukee due to an illness, but he is set to return on Friday.

Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.8 assists per game, so his return should pay dividends in this matchup. Veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 22 points as they erased a 24-point second-half deficit against the Bucks before coming up just short. Atlanta has won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

