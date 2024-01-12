We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers will face off on Friday. Atlanta is 15-21 overall and 6-9 at home, while Indiana is 22-15 overall and 9-7 on the road. The Pacers have won their first two meetings of the season by an average of 19.5 points per game.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 252 points.

Hawks vs. Pacers spread: Hawks -5.5

Hawks vs. Pacers over/under: 252 points

Hawks vs. Pacers money line: Hawks: -221, Pacers: +178

IND: The Pacers are 7-2 against the spread over their last nine games

ATL: The Hawks have covered the spread in back-to-back home games

What to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are coming off a 112-104 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday, winning their eighth game over their last nine contests. The Pacers knocked off the Celtics, 133-131, on Monday despite losing Tyrese Haliburton after the star point guard only played 13 minutes. Haliburton (hamstring) will miss multiple weeks as the Pacers, who have played at one of the fastest paces throughout the season with Haliburton leading the way, will need to adjust to a new style of play.

Myles Turner had 18 points and 13 rebounds against the Wizards as Indiana may try to take advantage of his 6-foot-11 frame and inside presence more with Haliburton out. Andrew Nembhard moved into the starting lineup on Wednesday. The second-year guard struggled with two points and five assists with five turnovers, but he'll see more run over the next few weeks. Bennedict Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 21 ppg over the last two contests as he'll have more opportunities to score and create with Haliburton out and if Aaron Nesmith (questionable; shin) can't suit up.

What to know about the Hawks

The Hawks are coming off a 139-132 overtime victory over the 76ers on Wednesday. Atlanta has played back-to-back overtime contests, relying on key players to play a huge chunk of minutes. Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists over 43 minutes on Wednesday as one of three Atlanta players with at least 25 points. The Hawks had 55 rebounds, including 16 offensive boards, as three different players had at least 10 rebounds, led by Jalen Johnson's 16 rebounds.

Young is averaging 27.8 points and 11 assists this season, ranking seventh in scoring and second in assists in the NBA. His running mate, Dejounte Murray, has had his name thrown around in trade speculation over the last few weeks. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.1 ppg after averaging at least 20.5 ppg in each of the last two seasons. Young and Murray form one of the better offensive backcourts in the NBA for as long as the two are playing together and could put together another strong performance against the Pacers, who have allowed at least 130 points in two of their last five games. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out for Friday.

