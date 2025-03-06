The Atlanta Hawks will host the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night. Atlanta is 28-34 on the season and sits ninth in the East standings, while Indiana is 35-25 overall and would be the No. 5 seed in the conference if the 2025 NBA Playoffs began today. The Pacers have won five in a row over the Hawks and have covered the spread in four of those five head-to-head meetings.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Indiana is favored by 3 points in the latest Hawks vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 247 points. Before making any Pacers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Atlanta vs. Indiana and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Pacers spread: Atlanta +3

Hawks vs. Pacers over/under: 247 points

Hawks vs. Pacers money line: Atlanta +128, Indiana -153

Hawks vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Hawks vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta enters Thursday's matchup coming off a 127-121 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Trae Young had 28 points and 13 assists, while Caris LeVert added 21 points off the bench. But the Hawks didn't have an answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Hawks have only covered the spread twice now in their last seven games, but the Pacers have struggled to turn a profit on the road of late. Indiana is 1-5 against the number over its last six road games, and superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday, as is the team's third-leading scorer, Bennedict Mathurin (wrist). See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, the Pacers scored a decisive 115-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Haliburton had 28 points and 15 assists in the victory as Indiana shot 51.2% from the floor and 40.5% from the 3-point line. The Pacers have now covered the spread in five of their last seven games and are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 head-to-head meetings with Atlanta.

Additionally, the Hawks are just 2-5 versus the spread over their last seven games and are 12-17 versus the line at home. The latter record is the fifth-worst in the NBA and the second-worst in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta's defense, which ranks 27th in points allowed per game, could struggle versus a Pacers offense which is in the top 10 in both offensive rating and points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hawks vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Indiana vs. Atlanta 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 237 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-107 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.