Who's Playing
Detroit @ Atlanta
Current Records: Detroit 8-26; Atlanta 16-16
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It looks like Atlanta must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Wednesday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 110-108 defeat against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the loss, the Hawks got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, six assists and six boards. The game made it Young's third in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Philadelphia 76ers an easy 113-93 victory. The top scorer for the Pistons was shooting guard Jaden Ivey (18 points).
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Detroit out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 28, 2022 - Atlanta 136 vs. Detroit 112
- Oct 26, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 23, 2022 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Mar 07, 2022 - Detroit 113 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 25, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Atlanta 86
- Jan 20, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 28, 2020 - Atlanta 128 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 18, 2020 - Detroit 136 vs. Atlanta 103
- Nov 22, 2019 - Detroit 128 vs. Atlanta 103
- Oct 24, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Detroit 100
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94