Who's Playing

Detroit @ Atlanta

Current Records: Detroit 8-26; Atlanta 16-16

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like Atlanta must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Wednesday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 110-108 defeat against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the loss, the Hawks got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, six assists and six boards. The game made it Young's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Philadelphia 76ers an easy 113-93 victory. The top scorer for the Pistons was shooting guard Jaden Ivey (18 points).

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Detroit out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.