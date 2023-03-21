The Detroit Pistons will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 35-36 overall and 19-15 at home, while the Pistons are 16-56 overall and 7-27 on the road. The Hawks are going for the season sweep as they are 3-0 versus Detroit this season and have covered in two of those three games.

Atlanta is favored by 14 points in the latest Hawks vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.

Hawks vs. Pistons spread: Hawks -14

Hawks vs. Pistons over/under: 236 points

Hawks vs. Pistons money line: Atlanta -1100, Detroit +700

What you need to know about the Pistons

The game between Detroit and the Miami Heat on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 112-100 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Detroit got a solid performance out of center James Wiseman, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

It was the third straight defeat by double-digits for the Pistons, who have now lost 14 of their last 15 games. Detroit struggles on both ends of the court, ranking 28th in both offensive and defensive rating. The Pistons have a lengthy injury report on Tuesday with five key players out: Cade Cunningham (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Jalen Duren (cervical) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder).

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, falling 126-118. The Hawks were up 83-61 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of point guard Trae Young, who did not have his best game. Young finished with only nine points on 4-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Atlanta has gone 4-6 under new coach Quin Snyder. The Hawks continue to operate a throwback offense which emphasizes shots inside the arc as the team ranks first in both 2-pointers made and attempted. However. the Hawks are middle-of-the-pack in efficiency, ranking 16th in 2-point percentage. Dejounte Murray (illness) is questionable to suit up on Tuesday.

