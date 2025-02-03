The Atlanta Hawks will look to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule. Both teams are jockeying for postseason position in the East, with Detroit (25-24) the current No. 7 seed, while Atlanta (22-27) is three games back and the No. 9 seed. The Pistons enter Monday's contest coming off back-to-back victories, and another win would match their season-best of being two games above .500. Detroit has won the last two meetings, including a 10-point home victory on Jan. 22.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are 4-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 235. Before making any Pistons vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Hawks spread: Detroit -4



Pistons vs. Hawks over/under: 235 points

Pistons vs. Hawks money line: Detroit -170, Atlanta +143

DET: The Pistons are 26-22-1 against the spread

ATL: The Over is 30-19 for the Hawks

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is coming off a 5-point loss on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers, but the Hawks have covered in three of their last four games. Trae Young had 34 points and 17 points in the defeat to Indiana, and he had a 35-point, 13-assist game versus Detroit earlier this season. While Atlanta has struggled ATS as a favorite (4-15 record), it is much more comfortable in the road of an underdog where it is 17-13. Meanwhile, the Pistons are still figuring out how to play when favored at home as they are just 3-6 ATS in those situations.

The Hawks play at the league's second-fastest pace, which could be an issue for Detroit, which may have heavy legs after playing on Sunday. Even undermanned, Atlanta still has five players averaging in double-figures, ranks second in the league in steals and third in turnovers forced. Dyson Daniels' 3.0 steals per game lead the NBA and have him in consideration for an All-Defensive nod, while top overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher had 30 points in a Thursday loss to Cleveland, before producing 17 points and five rebounds on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has lots in its favor for Monday's matchup, starting with the fact that Atlanta has lost eight straight. One of those was a 114-104 loss to Detroit, as the Pistons have beaten Atlanta in both meetings this season. The Hawks are also shorthanded for this matchup as Jalen Johnson (shoulder), who was in the midst of a breakout season and averaging a double-double, is out for the season, while the team will also be without veterans Clint Capela (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal) for Monday.

Additionally, Detroit is coming off back-to-back wins and is 7-3 straight-up over its last 10 home games. Even though Detroit played on Sunday, while Atlanta last played on Saturday, the Pistons are a solid 7-3-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Pistons also may have the best player on the court with first-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham, who is coming off a 22-point, 15-assist outing, one game after dropping 40 points, and he already posted a triple-double versus the Hawks earlier this season. See which team to pick here.

