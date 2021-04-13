The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 21-33 overall and 11-14 at home, while the Hawks are 29-25 overall and 15-15 on the road. The Hawks won both meetings between the teams last season.

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Raptors -3

Raptors vs. Hawks over-under: 223.5 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -145, Toronto +125



What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost 102-96 to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Pascal Siakam turned the ball over five times en route to a 5-for-18, 16-point finish. Toronto has lost three of its past four games. The Raptors lost to the Knicks for the first time since Nov. of 2017 and had a nine-game winning streak vs. New York come to an end,

Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points on Sunday. Chris Boucher double-doubled on 17 points and 14 rebounds. Fred VanVleet (hip) is out for Tuesday's game. He has not played since April 2.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta outlasted the Charlotte Hornets for a 105-101 victory on Sunday. Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 8-for-16 from downtown and finished with 32 points. The eight 3-pointers were a career high. The Hawks have won six of their past seven games. They have won their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Clint Capela double-doubled on 20 points and 15 rebounds on Sunday. He has 35 double-doubles this season. Trae Young (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game. Danilo Gallinari (foot) is doubtful.

