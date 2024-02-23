We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will visit the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is 24-31 overall and 13-15 at home, while Toronto is 20-36 overall and 8-20 on the road. The Hawks have won four of the last five matchups, including three straight at home. Atlanta is an NBA-worst 17-38 against the spread, while Toronto is 27-29 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are favored by 7 points in the latest Raptors vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 246 points.

Hawks vs. Raptors spread: Hawks -7

Hawks vs. Raptors over/under: 246 points

Hawks vs. Raptors money line: Hawks: -282, Raptors: +227

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Brooklyn Nets with a sharp 121-93 win. The Raptors got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Immanuel Quickley out in front who scored 24 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Gary Trent Jr., who scored 25 points.

Toronto has had several roster changes this season due to various trades, but a constant with the offense has been ball movement. The Raptors rank third in the NBA in assists, with Dennis Schroder averaging 6.1 dimes, and Scottie Barnes averaging 5.9 assists. Quickley is one of those newcomers, and the former Knicks guard is averaging 5.7 assists in Toronto after putting up just 2.5 per night in New York. The Raptors are going for their third straight ATS victory, which would tie a season high.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your 3-point shooting is a whole 16.8% worse than the opposition, a fact the Hawks found out the hard way last Wednesday. They suffered a painful 122-99 loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hawks in their matchups with the Hornets: they've now lost four in a row.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray struggled in the defeat as they combined to shoot just 9 of 27. However, Atlanta is deep and has eight players averaging in double-figures. One of those in Clint Capela (11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds) will return on Friday after missing the last six games before the All-Star break. Despite having the worst ATS record in the NBA, Atlanta has managed to cover in six of its last nine games.

Key Betting Info

The Hawks will be relying on another big game from Young to pull off a victory. On the year, Young has averaged 26.7 points, 10.9 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 8-20 against the spread in their last 28 home games.

The Hawks are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games vs teams that win less than 45% of games.

The Raptors are 14-14 against the spread in their last 28 road games.

