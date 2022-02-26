The Toronto Raptors face a Southeast Division opponent for the second straight night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Toronto will travel from Charlotte to Atlanta with no rest in between, and the Raptors are 2-0 against the Hawks this season. Atlanta is 28-31 overall and 17-13 in games at State Farm Arena this season. John Collins (foot) and Lou Williams (hip) are out for the Hawks, while OG Anunoby (finger) is out for Toronto. Fred VanVleet (knee) and Pascal Siakam (illness) are questionable.

Atlanta is listed as a five-point home favorite at Caesars Sportsbook for this 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 223 in the latest Raptors vs. Hawks odds. Before making any Hawks vs. Raptors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Hawks, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -5

Raptors vs. Hawks over-under: 223 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -210, Raptors +175

TOR: The Raptors are 9-2 against the spread with no rest

ATL: The Hawks are 17-19 against the spread in conference games

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is above-average on both ends of the floor. The Raptors produce more than 16 turnovers per game on defense, ranking in the top three of the NBA, and Toronto is in the top six of the NBA in fast-break points allowed and points allowed in the paint. On offense, Toronto is scoring more than 1.11 points per possession, and the Raptors are near the top of the NBA in both offensive rebound rate and second-chance points. Toronto commits fewer than 13 turnovers per game, a top-five figure, and the Raptors are above-average in 3-point shooting.

From there, Toronto has an appetizing matchup against a struggling Hawks defense. Atlanta is No. 27 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up more than 113 points per 100 possessions. The Hawks rank in the bottom six of the NBA in turnover creation, steals per game, assists allowed, field-goal percentage allowed, and 2-point percentage allowed, with Atlanta giving up more than 1.16 points per possession in the last eight games.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta's offense leads the way, but the Hawks do have some areas of defensive strength against the Raptors. Atlanta is No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate, securing 73.9 percent of available rebounds after forcing a missed shot. The Hawks are giving up only 12.1 second-chance points per game, No. 3 in the NBA, and Atlanta is in the top five in free-throw prevention in giving up 19.5 attempts per game.

Toronto's offense is in the bottom five in field-goal percentage and 2-point percentage on offense, with the Raptors ranking No. 28 in assists. On the other end, the Hawks have a path to the offensive glass, with the Raptors securing fewer than 71 percent of available defensive rebounds. Atlanta is in the top six of the NBA in myriad offensive categories, headlined by league-leading marks in turnover prevention and 3-point accuracy, and the Hawks are No. 2 in the league in points scored per possession.

How to make Hawks vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 231 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.