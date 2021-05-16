Who's Playing

Houston @ Atlanta

Current Records: Houston 17-54; Atlanta 40-31

What to Know

This Sunday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.59 points per contest. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks on the road at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Rockets know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Atlanta likes a good challenge.

Houston beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-115 this past Friday. Houston's power forward Kelly Olynyk did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Atlanta over the Orlando Magic every single quarter on their way to victory this past Thursday. Atlanta put the hurt on Orlando with a sharp 116-93 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-41. Atlanta's shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points and five assists.

The Rockets are now 17-54 while the Hawks sit at 40-31. Houston has been eliminated from playoff contention. Atlanta is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them.

Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams' previous meeting in March, the Rockets lost to Atlanta at home by a decisive 119-107 margin. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.