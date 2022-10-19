Who's Playing

Houston @ Atlanta

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at State Farm Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Hawks were on the positive side of .500 (43-39) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 20-62 season, Houston is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

Atlanta has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Atlanta and Houston both have seven wins in their last 14 games.