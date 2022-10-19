Who's Playing
Houston @ Atlanta
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at State Farm Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Hawks were on the positive side of .500 (43-39) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 20-62 season, Houston is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
Atlanta has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Atlanta and Houston both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Houston 114
- Dec 13, 2021 - Houston 132 vs. Atlanta 126
- May 16, 2021 - Atlanta 124 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 16, 2021 - Atlanta 119 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 08, 2020 - Houston 122 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 30, 2019 - Houston 158 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 19, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Atlanta 105
- Feb 25, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 25, 2018 - Houston 118 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Atlanta 104
- Feb 02, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Houston 97
- Mar 19, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Houston 97
- Dec 29, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Houston 115