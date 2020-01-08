Hawks vs. Rockets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Hawks vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Atlanta
Current Records: Houston 24-11; Atlanta 8-29
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.32 points per game in their game on Wednesday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks hope being at home will compensate for the 8-point spread against them.
Atlanta opened the new year with a less-than-successful 123-115 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, winning 118-108. SG James Harden had a stellar game for Houston as he shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a triple-double on 44 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards. The contest made it Harden's third in a row with at least 35 points.
Atlanta took a serious blow against Houston the last time the two teams met in last November, falling 158-111. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 238
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last nine games against Atlanta.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Houston 158 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 19, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Atlanta 105
- Feb 25, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 25, 2018 - Houston 118 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Atlanta 104
- Feb 02, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Houston 97
- Mar 19, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Houston 97
- Dec 29, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Houston 115
