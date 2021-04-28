The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are 40-21 overall and 23-7 at home, while Atlanta is 34-28 overall and 16-17 on the road. The Hawks won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 11, 112-94.

Sixers vs. Hawks spread: 76ers -8.5

Sixers vs. Hawks over-under: 214 points

Sixers vs. Hawks money line: Philadelphia -400, Atlanta +320



What you need to know about the Sixers



The Sixers embarrassed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, 121-90 at home. After three quarters, Philadelphia had established a 93-66 advantage. Joel Embiid had 21 points along with five rebounds. He played through a sore right shoulder on Monday.

Ben Simmons returned from a four-game layoff on Monday due to an illness. He scored 12 points. The Sixers are 1.5 games behind Brooklyn for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia halted a four-game losing streak with the win over Oklahoma City.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta lost to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, 100-86. Detroit has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The 86 points scored were the lowest of the season for the Hawks. Atlanta missed 23-of-27 attempts from 3-point range.

Clint Capela had 15 rebounds on Monday and has registered double figures in rebounds in 14 consecutive games. The Hawks are tied for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's game. Brandon Goodwin (ankle) is questionable. Trae Young (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) may be able to return to Atlanta's lineup by the end of the week.

