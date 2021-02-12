Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Atlanta

Current Records: San Antonio 14-11; Atlanta 11-13

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. If the contest is anything like the Hawks' 121-120 victory from their previous meeting in January of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Atlanta was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 118-117 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of power forward John Collins, who had 33 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at halftime, but San Antonio was not quite the Golden State Warriors' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. San Antonio suffered a grim 114-91 defeat to Golden State. This game was a close 50-50 at the break, but unfortunately for the Spurs it sure didn't stay that way. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just eight points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Atlanta.