Hawks vs. Spurs preview: Atlanta battles against history in San Antonio

The Hawks are on the road again and it’s an intriguing match-up.

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft and, from that point forward, the organization has been absurdly successful. The franchise has claimed title after title but, in terms of the Atlanta Hawks, the craziest mark remains that the Spurs have not lost a home game against the Hawks since before Duncan was drafted.

Yes, you are reading that right. The Hawks have not won a game in San Antonio since Feb. 15, 1997.

It should be noted that Atlanta only travels to San Antonio once every season but simple math indicates that, well, it is very difficult to lose to a team that many times in a row in the same building. It absolutely “helps” that the Spurs have been a 50-win juggernaut each and every season but the Hawks have had some gutting defeats in that particular city and they’ll have an opportunity to end the streak (that began before John Collins was born) on Monday.

The Hawks battled for 48 minutes before falling to the red-hot Celtics on Saturday, pairing with a 46-point win in the previous game to form some optimism. Throw in the fact that San Antonio is (still) without Kawhi Leonard and, suddenly, the roster battle isn’t as lopsided as you might think in this particular contest.

Still, Gregg Popovich exists and the Spurs are normally quite good at taking care of business against teams they are “supposed” to beat. The Hawks qualify under that provision but, in the same breath, the game will begin 0-0 and Atlanta’s best effort should be enough to give the road team a chance to make history.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, November 20, 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Go, NBA League Pass

Radio: 92.9 “The Game”