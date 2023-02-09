Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Atlanta

Current Records: Phoenix 30-26; Atlanta 27-28

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.53 points per matchup.

Atlanta came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, falling 116-107. Small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic (22 points) was the top scorer for Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, sneaking past 116-112. Center Deandre Ayton continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 35 points and 15 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least ten rebounds. Ayton's points were the most he has had all season.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Hawks were totally in charge in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, breezing past the Suns 132-100 on the road. Will Atlanta repeat their success, or does Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.