Hawks vs. Suns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hawks vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Atlanta
Current Records: Phoenix 16-23; Atlanta 8-32
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.
The evening started off rough for the Hawks on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. PG Brandon Goodwin wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawks and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 8-point finish.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, winning 100-92. It was another big night for SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds.
The Hawks aren't expected to pull this one out (Phoenix is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Hawks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Atlanta is now 8-32 while Phoenix sits at 16-23. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, Phoenix rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.2 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.21
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 225
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won five out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Nov 14, 2019 - Phoenix 128 vs. Atlanta 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Atlanta 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Atlanta 118 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 04, 2018 - Atlanta 113 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 02, 2018 - Phoenix 104 vs. Atlanta 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Atlanta 95 vs. Phoenix 91
- Nov 30, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 05, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Phoenix 90
- Jan 23, 2016 - Phoenix 98 vs. Atlanta 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gordon's heroics save Magic
The Magic gave up an 8-0 run to fall behind before Gordon rescued them with his big shot
-
OKC's SGA makes triple-double history
SGA finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists
-
Irving has plenty to prove with Nets
Irving shined in his long-awaited return to the Brooklyn Nets, but how long will it last?
-
NBA DFS lineups, picks, Jan. 13 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Lakers midseason report card
The Lakers have done almost everything right so far this season, but they still have a few...
-
Clippers midseason report card
The Clippers have yet to play their best basketball, and that's exactly how they want it
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...