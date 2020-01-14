Hawks vs. Suns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Atlanta

Current Records: Phoenix 16-23; Atlanta 8-32

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

The evening started off rough for the Hawks on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. PG Brandon Goodwin wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawks and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 8-point finish.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, winning 100-92. It was another big night for SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hawks aren't expected to pull this one out (Phoenix is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Hawks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Atlanta is now 8-32 while Phoenix sits at 16-23. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, Phoenix rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.2 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.21

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 225

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last nine games against Phoenix.