The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 13-19 overall and 4-9 at home, while Oklahoma City is 23-9 overall and 9-4 on the road. The two teams met in November, with Oklahoma City capturing a 126-117 win at home as 1-point favorites on that night.

These franchises also split their season straight up and against the spread last season, so the Thunder have won and covered in two of three against the Hawks overall. Oklahoma City is favored by 1 point in the latest Hawks vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 248 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Thunder spread: Hawks +1

Hawks vs. Thunder over/under: 248 points

Hawks vs. Thunder money line: Hawks: -100, Thunder: -119

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They managed a 130-126 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Hawks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 13 assists. Dejounte Murray was another key contributor, scoring 32 points to go along with six rebounds.

Atlanta is currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, and defensive issues have plagued the franchise throughout the season. The Hawks rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed per game (122.7) and 27th in defensive rating (120.6). However, they do rank third in the NBA in scoring (122.2), fifth in pace (101.4) and sixth in offensive rating (120.1). De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out for Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, the Thunder had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points), and they extended that winning streak to five on Tuesday with a 127-123 victory over the Boston Celtics. It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 36 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. Josh Giddey added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Chet Holmgren helped control the action at the other end of the floor with four blocked shots to go along with 14 points, seven assists and three rebounds. The Thunder had 10 blocks as a team in the win over Boston and lead the NBA in blocked shots per game (6.7) with Holmgren serving as the primary rim protector in his rookie season.

Key Betting Info

Gilgeous-Alexander will likely loom large in the final result. For the season, he has averaged 31.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds while also leading the league in steals per game (2.6), and he's a clear MVP candidate as we inch towards the halfway point of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 1-12 against the spread in their last 13 games when at home.

The Hawks are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

The Thunder are 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

How to make Hawks vs. Thunder picks

