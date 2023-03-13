Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Atlanta
Current Records: Minnesota 34-34; Atlanta 34-34
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Minnesota will take on Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. The Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.74 points per matchup.
Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-123. Center Rudy Gobert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Saturday, falling 134-125. Despite the defeat, Atlanta got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 13 dimes.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.39
Odds
The Hawks are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Atlanta 134 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 06, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Jan 22, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 18, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Minnesota 97
- Feb 05, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Minnesota 120
- Nov 25, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Atlanta 113
- Feb 27, 2019 - Atlanta 131 vs. Minnesota 123
- Dec 28, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Minnesota 120
- Mar 28, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 29, 2018 - Atlanta 105 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 26, 2016 - Minnesota 104 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 21, 2016 - Minnesota 92 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 25, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Atlanta 95
- Nov 09, 2015 - Minnesota 117 vs. Atlanta 107