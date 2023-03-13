Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Atlanta

Current Records: Minnesota 34-34; Atlanta 34-34

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Minnesota will take on Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. The Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.74 points per matchup.

Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-123. Center Rudy Gobert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Saturday, falling 134-125. Despite the defeat, Atlanta got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 13 dimes.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.39

Odds

The Hawks are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.