Who's Playing
Portland @ Atlanta
Current Records: Portland 36-28; Atlanta 35-30
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET May 3 at State Farm Arena. Averaging 130 points in their past four games, Portland's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Atlanta better be ready for a challenge.
It was all tied up 71-71 at the half for Rip City and the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half for a 129-119 win. Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 33 points and five assists along with five boards. McCollum's performance made up for a slower game against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Hawks and the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 108-97 victory at home. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who had 33 points and seven assists.
Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 112-106 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rip City since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Portland have won six out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 16, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 29, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 10, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 29, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Atlanta 98
- Jan 26, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 05, 2018 - Portland 110 vs. Atlanta 89
- Dec 30, 2017 - Atlanta 104 vs. Portland 89
- Mar 18, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Feb 13, 2017 - Atlanta 109 vs. Portland 104
- Jan 20, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Portland 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. Portland 97