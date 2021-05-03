Who's Playing

Portland @ Atlanta

Current Records: Portland 36-28; Atlanta 35-30

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET May 3 at State Farm Arena. Averaging 130 points in their past four games, Portland's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Atlanta better be ready for a challenge.

It was all tied up 71-71 at the half for Rip City and the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half for a 129-119 win. Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 33 points and five assists along with five boards. McCollum's performance made up for a slower game against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Hawks and the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 108-97 victory at home. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who had 33 points and seven assists.

Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 112-106 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rip City since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.