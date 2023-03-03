The Portland Trail Blazers will try to notch their first road win since Feb. 3 when they face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Portland has lost four of its last five games and is coming off a 121-110 setback against New Orleans on Wednesday. Atlanta is getting set for its first game this month after wrapping up February with a loss to Washington on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 8 points in the latest Hawks vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 241.5.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers spread: Hawks -8

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 241.5 points

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers money line: Atlanta -305, Portland +240

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta's Trae Young has been red-hot, scoring 30-plus points in three straight games, including 31 against Washington on Tuesday. He ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in points per game (27.1) and is completing his double-double average with 10.1 assists. Young lit up Portland for 56 points when these teams met last year.

Dejounte Murray was Atlanta's best player in the first meeting with the Trail Blazers this season, scoring a career-high 40 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. He also avoided a single turnover, becoming the first Atlanta player to post those stats since the 1977-78 campaign. Portland has only won and covered the spread once in its last five games this season.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

As good as Young has been lately, Portland's Damian Lillard has been even better. He had one of the top scoring games in league history when he scored 71 points against Houston on Sunday, and he added a 41-point performance against New Orleans on Wednesday. Lillard is the third-leading scorer in the NBA with 32.3 points per game.

He had 42 points in a 129-125 win against Atlanta on Jan. 30 in the lone meeting between these teams this season, reaching the 30-point mark against the Hawks for the fifth straight time. The Trail Blazers are 1.5 games behind New Orleans for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference, so they will be motivated to get back on track in this game. They have won and covered the spread in seven of the last 10 games between these teams.

