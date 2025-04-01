A cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule has the Atlanta Hawks hosting the Portland Trail Blazers. Atlanta is 36-38 overall and 19-17 at home, while Portland is 32-43 overall and 12-25 on the road. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last 11 meetings, with the Blazers taking the last matchup, 114-110, on Nov. 17. Portland is 41-34 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Atlanta is 37-37 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Hawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 238.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks over/under: 238.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -222, Portland +183

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is coming off a 110-93 defeat to the New York Knicks on Sunday, a game in which the Trail Blazers led early in the fourth quarter only to lose by 17 points. Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 33 points and had a complete stat line, also adding seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. However, Portland got next to nothing from its bench which had all of four points, despite it logging 53 minutes of action.

The young Trail Blazers have, predictably, struggled on the offensive end of the court, but they do have a couple of clear strengths on defense. They are solid on the perimeter in holding opponents to the fifth-fewest made 3-pointers per game, and Portland also has an interior presence as it ranks eighth in blocks per game. The team's leading scorer, Anfernee Simons (forearm) is questionable to play, while Portland has a chance to get back Jerami Grant (knee) who is listed as doubtful after being sidelined for the last three weeks.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta lit up the scoreboard on Sunday as it routed the Milwaukee Bucks 145-124. The Hawks led by as many as 27 points and reached triple-digits midway through the third quarter. First overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, notched a career high with 36 points, while Trae Young logged a 19-point, 19-assist double-double.

The Hawks' bench scored 46 points, so Atlanta appears to have a huge edge in depth over a Portland team without Deandre Ayton (calf) and Scoot Henderson (concussion). The Hawks have the No. 5 scoring offense in the NBA, and their recent additions have all become valuable contributors. Caris LeVert (14.8 points), Georges Niang (13.1) and Terance Mann (10) were all acquired at the trade deadline, and each player is averaging at least four more points with the Hawks than with their previous teams. See which team to back at SportsLine.

