Hawks vs. Warriors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hawks vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 4-16; Golden State 4-17
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.1 points per game. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is limping into the contest on a ten-game losing streak.
The Hawks took a serious blow against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, falling 158-111. A silver lining for the Hawks was the play of PG Trae Young, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but Golden State was not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 100-96 to Orlando.
Wish Atlanta some luck: they haven't won a single game against Golden State in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since February of 2016.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.23
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won all of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last five years.
- Dec 03, 2018 - Golden State 128 vs. Atlanta 111
- Nov 13, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Atlanta 103
- Mar 23, 2018 - Golden State 106 vs. Atlanta 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 06, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Atlanta 111
- Nov 28, 2016 - Golden State 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Mar 01, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Atlanta 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Golden State 102 vs. Atlanta 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Warriors vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Hawks game 10,000 times.
-
NBA Buy or Sell: Carmelo is here to stay
Also, is Giannis poised to win his second straight MVP? Will the Spurs miss the playoffs for...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Raptors moving up
A loss to the Mavericks dropped the Lakers from the top spot this week, but who took their...
-
Luka, LeBron trade nearly identical 3s
Last month, LeBron and the Lakers got the win, but on Sunday, it was Doncic and the Mavericks...
-
Lakers' win streak product of soft sked?
The Lakers haven't defeated a current winning team since Nov. 8
-
Celtics' Smart leaves game vs. Knicks
Smart missed the Celtics' first seven playoff games last season after injuring his oblique
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans