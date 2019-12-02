Hawks vs. Warriors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 4-16; Golden State 4-17

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.1 points per game. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is limping into the contest on a ten-game losing streak.

The Hawks took a serious blow against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, falling 158-111. A silver lining for the Hawks was the play of PG Trae Young, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but Golden State was not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 100-96 to Orlando.

Wish Atlanta some luck: they haven't won a single game against Golden State in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since February of 2016.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.23

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Golden State have won all of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last five years.