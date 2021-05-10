Who's Playing

Washington @ Atlanta

Current Records: Washington 32-36; Atlanta 37-31

What to Know

This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.68 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks. They will need to watch out since the Wizards have now posted big point totals in their last six contests.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 133-132 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Shooting guard Bradley Beal continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 50 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against Indiana this past Thursday, falling 133-126. Despite the loss, Atlanta got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten assists. That's the third consecutive contest in which Young has had at least ten assists.

Washington's win lifted them to 32-36 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 37-31. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Washington will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Washington have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.