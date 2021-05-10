Who's Playing
Washington @ Atlanta
Current Records: Washington 32-36; Atlanta 37-31
What to Know
This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.68 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks. They will need to watch out since the Wizards have now posted big point totals in their last six contests.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 133-132 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Shooting guard Bradley Beal continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 50 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against Indiana this past Thursday, falling 133-126. Despite the loss, Atlanta got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten assists. That's the third consecutive contest in which Young has had at least ten assists.
Washington's win lifted them to 32-36 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 37-31. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Washington will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Washington have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 29, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 100
- Mar 06, 2020 - Washington 118 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 26, 2020 - Atlanta 152 vs. Washington 133
- Jan 10, 2020 - Washington 111 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 04, 2019 - Atlanta 137 vs. Washington 129
- Jan 02, 2019 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 05, 2018 - Washington 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Apr 06, 2018 - Atlanta 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 27, 2018 - Washington 129 vs. Atlanta 104
- Dec 27, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 28, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 26, 2017 - Washington 103 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 24, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Washington 101
- Apr 22, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 19, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 16, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 22, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Atlanta 100
- Jan 27, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 04, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 27, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 13, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 21, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 07, 2015 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99