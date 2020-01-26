Hawks vs. Wizards: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington @ Atlanta

Current Records: Washington 15-29; Atlanta 11-35

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.5 points per contest before their contest this evening. Atlanta and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Washington will need to watch out since Atlanta has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.

The Hawks have to be hurting after a devastating 140-111 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday. Small forward De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and finished with ten points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Washington and the Cleveland Cavaliers last week was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 124-112 victory on the road. It was another big night for shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 36 points and eight assists.

The Hawks are now 11-35 while the Wizards sit at 15-29. The Wizards are 2-12 after wins this season, and the Hawks are 8-26 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.84

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.