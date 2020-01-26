Hawks vs. Wizards: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Washington @ Atlanta
Current Records: Washington 15-29; Atlanta 11-35
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.5 points per contest before their contest this evening. Atlanta and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Washington will need to watch out since Atlanta has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.
The Hawks have to be hurting after a devastating 140-111 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday. Small forward De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and finished with ten points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Washington and the Cleveland Cavaliers last week was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 124-112 victory on the road. It was another big night for shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 36 points and eight assists.
The Hawks are now 11-35 while the Wizards sit at 15-29. The Wizards are 2-12 after wins this season, and the Hawks are 8-26 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.84
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Washington 111 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 04, 2019 - Atlanta 137 vs. Washington 129
- Jan 02, 2019 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 05, 2018 - Washington 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Apr 06, 2018 - Atlanta 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 27, 2018 - Washington 129 vs. Atlanta 104
- Dec 27, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 28, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 26, 2017 - Washington 103 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 24, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Washington 101
- Apr 22, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 19, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 16, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 22, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Atlanta 100
- Jan 27, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 04, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 27, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 13, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 21, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 07, 2015 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
