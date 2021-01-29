The Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 3-11 overall and 1-5 at home, while Atlanta is 9-9 overall and 4-5 on the road. Atlanta is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Hawks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Hawks spread: Wizards +4.5

Wizards vs. Hawks over-under: 233 points

Latest Odds: Atlanta Hawks -4 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, 124-106. Bradley Beal finished with 47 points and six assists. Beal was 13 of 21 from the floor, and 7 of 10 from 3-point range. He has scored 30-plus points in nine games this season, tied for the most in the league. Washington has lost six of its last seven games.

Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Moritz Wagner are expected to return Friday after missing the last three games due to health and safety protocols. Hachimura has scored in double figures in six of his seven games played. Russell Westbrook is expected to play on Friday after being rested on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta fell in overtime against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, 132-128. Trae Young posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 assists, and De'Andre Hunter had 21 points along with five boards. Cam Reddish returned from an Achilles injury and scored 24 points. The Hawks have lost two of their past three games.

The Hawks have held their opponents under 100 points six times, the highest number in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta leads the league in free throws made per game (21.6) and free throws attempted per game (26.3). The Hawks lost two of three matchups with the Wizards last season. Rajon Rondo (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game.

How to make Wizards vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Wizards spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.