Hawks vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 12-25 overall and 7-10 at home, while Atlanta is 8-30 overall and 4-14 on the road. The Hawks are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Wizards, meanwhile, limp into Friday's contest having lost three of their past five games. The latest Wizards vs. Hawks odds lists this game as a pick'em, while the over-under is set at 237. Before entering any Hawks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Wizards vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Washington took a serious blow against Orlando on Wednesday, falling 123-89. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of Ish Smith; he finished with just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Bradley Beal has missed the last four games because of leg soreness, and he is listed as day-to-day. Because of various injuries, the Wizards had only nine healthy players available against Orlando.

Meanwhile, the Hawks fell to the Houston Rockets 122-115 on Wednesday. Guard Trae Young had his second triple-double of the season with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against the Rockets. He has scored 40-plus points in six games and is averaging 29.2 points per game this season.

Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.7 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.4 on average.

So who wins Hawks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.