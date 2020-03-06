Hawks vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from proven model on 49-31 run

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will visit Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference clash on Friday evening. Clint Capela (heel) remains out for the Hawks, while the Wizards will be without Ish Smith (hamstring) in tonight's game. The Hawks enter Friday's matchup having won two of their last three games. The Wizards, meanwhile, have lost six of their last eight.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Sportsbooks list the Wizards as three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 245.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Wizards odds. Before you make any Wizards vs. Hawks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and trends for Wizards vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -3

Hawks vs. Wizards over-under: 245.5 points

Hawks vs. Wizards money line: Washington -151, Atlanta +131

ATL: The Hawks are 4-3 against the spread in their last seven games

WAS: The Wizards are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

Why the Hawks can cover

The model knows that Atlanta's full-season record is unsightly, but the Hawks have been far better in recent days. The Hawks are 11-12 in the last 23 games, as their young talent rounds into place and roster overhaul kicks in. Atlanta is a pretty good offensive rebounding team and, against a Wizards team that is dead-last in protecting the defensive glass, that advantage could be magnified.

The Hawks are also effective at generating free throw attempts, and the Wizards foul quite a bit. On the whole, Atlanta's offense should be able to get loose against a Wizards unit that ranks as the worst scoring defense in the NBA. That edge could pave the way to success for the Hawks, especially if they can create turnovers to fuel transition opportunities.

Why the Wizards can cover

Even so, Atlanta isn't a lock to cover the Hawks vs. Wizards spread. The model understands that the Wizards are a better home team than they are on the road, and the Hawks have the worst road record in the NBA. Washington is also a potent offensive team, ranking as an above-average unit when compared to the rest of the league. Beal headlines the Wizards by averaging 30.4 points and 6.1 assists per game, but Washington has potent shooters all over the floor.

In addition, the Wizards rank as a top-10 team in avoiding turnovers and creating free throws, with positive matchups against a porous Atlanta defense. On the other end, the Wizards struggle defensively, but they should be able to capitalize against a Hawks team that has a sky-high turnover rate.

How to make Hawks vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Beal and Kevin Huerter projected to outperform their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations.

So who wins Wizards vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.