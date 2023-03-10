The Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 31-35 overall and 15-16 at home, while Atlanta is 33-33 overall and 15-20 on the road. This will be the third meeting between the teams in 11 days, and while they split the first two straight-up, Washington covered in both contests.

Wizards vs. Hawks spread: Wizards +1.5

Wizards vs. Hawks over/under: 237.5 points

Wizards vs. Hawks money line: Washington +100, Atlanta -120

What to know about the Hawks

The Hawks are hoping for another win after they came out on top in a nail-biter against Washington on Wednesday, sneaking past 122-120. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 10 assists.

Young was one of seven Hawks who scored in double-figures, compared to Washington having just four. Atlanta is just 2-3 under new coach Quin Snyder, and it's also 2-3 against the spread under Snyder. The Hawks have a throwback offense compared to the rest of the NBA as they rank first in both 2-pointers made and attempted while they rank 28th in 3-pointers attempted.

What to know about the Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis led Washington in its loss to Atlanta as the one-time All-Star scored a career-high of 43 points. His 23.2 points per game are nipping at the heels of Bradley Beal's 23.3 PPG, which lead Washington, while Kyle Kuzma is contributing another 21.5 PPG.

The Wizards ranks just 20th in defensive rating, in part, due to their inability to cause turnovers. They force 12.3 turnovers per game which ranks 29th in the NBA. But Washington does a good job of protecting the paint as it ranks eighth in blocks per game, with Porzingis and Daniel Gafford both averaging at least 1.3 swatted shots per night.

